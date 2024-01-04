Flood warning issued from Wellingborough to Thrapston as Rushden Lakes closes lake walk to visitors

A flood warning was issued last night by the Environment Agency

Residents living in some parts of Wellingborough near the River Ise and in ‘isolated properties’ in the Nene Valley stretching to Thrapston have been issued with a flood warning.

The red alert warning from the Environment Agency said that ‘flooding is expected - act now’.

High water levels across the whole area have made roads impassable, cut off villages and shut facilities including the popular lakeside walks at Rushden Lakes shopping centre.

The River Nene/Northants Fire and Rescue

The warning from the Environment Agency issued yesterday afternoon said: “Properties on Irthlingborough Road in Wellingborough are expected to be affected first.

"Heavy rain has fallen onto already saturated ground over the last few days. This has caused the River Nene to continue to rise throughout today and will remain high into tomorrow.

"Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded and we expect isolated properties and villages between Wellingborough and Thrapston to be affected.

Wellingborough Embankment and flooding from the River Nene/UGC

"The rain associated with Storm Henk has now cleared the area, but river levels are expected to continue to increase.”

Rushden Lakes apologised to shoppers for the closure of their lakeside walk.

A message on their social media said: “Due to high water levels the lake walk is closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

File picture Rushden Lakes/National World

Yesterday, villages in the Oundle area took the brunt of the extra volume of water being washed downstream with routes to and from Peterborough blocked. Roads were only passable using 4x4 vehicles with ordinary cars stuck as they attempted to pass through the floods.

The Environment Agency spokesman said: “Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”