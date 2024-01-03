Storm Henk has caused widespread disruption

Villages across the north of the county have been left cut off to cars after heavy rain deluged the area during Storm Henk.

Warnings have been issued for the River Nene and Middle Nene areas, with the River Welland and tributaries’ water levels very high.

Oundle Wharf’s shopping area closed early as flood waters rose, engulfing the car park.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended flood related incidents in Tansor, Ashton, Wellingborough and Fotheringhay overnight.

Many roads are only passable in 4x4 vehicles, lorries, trucks or large vans, with cars stuck in flood water in Tansor and Fotheringhay as motorists used back roads to avoid a closure of the A605.

A flood warning issued by Gov.com said: “Heavy rainfall has fallen onto saturated ground over the past few days in the Nene catchment area. This has caused river levels to rise, leading to flooding of low lying land and roads close to rivers. We expect rivers to remain high throughout the next few days. Flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Flood alerts remain for Grendon Brook, Wollaston Brook, Knuston Brook, Skew Bridge, Chelveston Brook, Hog Dyke, Barnwell Brook, Polebrook, Stonepit Dyke, Warmington Dyke, Southwick Brook, Billing Brook and Castor Splash and the River Nene between Cogenhoe and Wansford.

Flooding near Oundle:Flooding near Oundle Fotheringhay - a flooded car sits in the water near Oundle

Flooding near Oundle:Flooding near Oundle Fortheringhay church reflected in the flood waters

Flooding near Oundle:Flooding near Oundle Fotheringhay - The River Nene broke its banks