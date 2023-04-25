News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
14 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
30 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Fit for a King (or a bollard) – Irthlingborough Women’s Institute knit fetching toppers to decorate town centre ahead of the coronation

The ladies are now knitting poppies for this year’s Remembrance display

By William Carter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

Ladies from Irthlingborough Women’s Institute have been busy knitting crowns that now sit proudly atop bollards along the High Street and in Parson’s Green in the town.

Christine Gracey, Rebecca Paine and Debbie Howell knitted 16 crowns over two months and attached them on Friday (April 21) to give them two weeks on display before the Coronation of King Charles III.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Yarn bombing’ is removable street art that uses knitted and crocheted yarn instead of chalk or paint to brighten up an area. It has become increasingly popular in recent years, and gives people meandering around the town the opportunity to enjoy the creativity of other locals.

The bollard toppers are in the High Street and Parson's Green in IrthlingboroughThe bollard toppers are in the High Street and Parson's Green in Irthlingborough
The bollard toppers are in the High Street and Parson's Green in Irthlingborough
Most Popular

Wellingborough’s post boxes were decorated with scenes from the nativity last Christmas, and people are being encouraged to do the same in Rushden for the coronation.

It is planned that one of the Irthlingborough crown toppers will be included in an upcoming time capsule for the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Toppers line the streets of irthlingboroughToppers line the streets of irthlingborough
Toppers line the streets of irthlingborough
Related topics:Charles IIIWellingborough