Ladies from Irthlingborough Women’s Institute have been busy knitting crowns that now sit proudly atop bollards along the High Street and in Parson’s Green in the town.

Christine Gracey, Rebecca Paine and Debbie Howell knitted 16 crowns over two months and attached them on Friday (April 21) to give them two weeks on display before the Coronation of King Charles III.

‘Yarn bombing’ is removable street art that uses knitted and crocheted yarn instead of chalk or paint to brighten up an area. It has become increasingly popular in recent years, and gives people meandering around the town the opportunity to enjoy the creativity of other locals.

The bollard toppers are in the High Street and Parson's Green in Irthlingborough

It is planned that one of the Irthlingborough crown toppers will be included in an upcoming time capsule for the town.

