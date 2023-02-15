Rushden residents are being urged to celebrate coronation day by knitting charming post box toppers that will help decorate the town for the big day.

The intention is to decorate the area in time for the coronation of King Charles III with home-made decorations of Kings and Queens, Beefeaters and Guardsman or even tea parties, anything reflecting the significance of the big day.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "Many towns are into yarn bombing and researching on the internet, post box toppers seem to be the thing that most towns are going for now.

Rushden's Royal Mail delivery office is just one of many local places that features a round-topped post box

"We have had a great response with our decorated bicycles over the years and we felt this could be an extension to them.”

The knitting trend isn’t a new one. What is now dubbed ‘yarn bombing’ is becoming increasingly popular as a form of removable street art that uses knitted and crocheted yarn instead of chalk or paint.

Post box toppers littered the land in Wellingborough over Christmas, each depicting a different scene of the nativity, and now Rushden Town Council is using the now-familiar form of art to give the town a splash of colour in a theme that aligns with the coronation on Saturday, May 6.

People are encouraged to register their intended post boxes so the town council can create a map which people can follow to see the selected sites that have been sufficiently yarn bombed.

Post box toppers popped up in Wellingborough over Christmas

An as-yet-unnamed prize will be given to the best topper.

