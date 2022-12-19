News you can trust since 1897
Christmas-themed post box toppers pop up around Wellingborough

The Church delivers joy this Christmas

By William Carter
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Christmas is fast approaching and Wellingborough is looking all the more seasonal thanks to a number of post box toppers.

Friends and members of The Wellingborough Methodist Church have fashioned festive hats for local post boxes, each representing a different scene from the Christmas story.

Including the birth of the Baby Jesus, the journey of the Wise Men, and the Angel Gabriel visiting Mary, the toppers are knitted from wool and will serve to remind those who use the postal service to deliver Christmas cards and the like just how the holiday began.

Mary and Joseph are told there is no room at the inn
The Angel Gabriel visits Mary
In the audience of everyone (and Cambridge Street in Wellingborough), a child is born
