Christmas is fast approaching and Wellingborough is looking all the more seasonal thanks to a number of post box toppers.

Friends and members of The Wellingborough Methodist Church have fashioned festive hats for local post boxes, each representing a different scene from the Christmas story.

Including the birth of the Baby Jesus, the journey of the Wise Men, and the Angel Gabriel visiting Mary, the toppers are knitted from wool and will serve to remind those who use the postal service to deliver Christmas cards and the like just how the holiday began.