Firefighters tackle blaze at Corby recycling centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a recycling centre in Pilot Road, Corby.
Members of the public living nearby have been advised to close doors and windows as two crews in attendance.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We're currently at the scene of a fire at a recycling centre in Pilot Road, Corby.
“Firefighters with two pumps are responding to the incident.
“People living and working locally are encouraged to close their doors and windows due to the smoke caused by the fire.
Fires have previously broken out in August 2022 and August 2021 at the site in Pilot Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.