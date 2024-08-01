Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a recycling centre in Pilot Road, Corby.

Members of the public living nearby have been advised to close doors and windows as two crews in attendance.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We're currently at the scene of a fire at a recycling centre in Pilot Road, Corby.

“Firefighters with two pumps are responding to the incident.

“People living and working locally are encouraged to close their doors and windows due to the smoke caused by the fire.

Fires have previously broken out in August 2022 and August 2021 at the site in Pilot Road.