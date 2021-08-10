Firefighters still at scene of Corby recycling facility fire

Firefighters have been battling a blaze that has broken out at a Corby recycling and waste facility this afternoon (Tuesday, August 10).

Crews from across the county joined forces to tackle the fire using specialist equipment and breathing apparatus.

It is believed that the site is managed and owned by recycling and waste company Viridor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters on the scene at Viridor Ltd

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We received a call at 3.34pm this afternoon (August 10) to reports of a fire at a recycling and waste facility at the Willowbrook East Industrial Estate in Corby

"Fire engines from Corby, Kettering, Desborough and Rothwell have all been called to the scene, as have the aerial rescue pump from Corby and the tactical intervention vehicle from Daventry.

"Upon arrival at the scene firefighters discovered a large quantity of natural waste within an open structure was on fire.

"Crews deployed two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to try and prevent the fire from spreading further to the steel frame of the building, and also utilised two 45ml jets.

The aerial ladder was used

"The building has been evacuated and fire crews have isolated electrics to the building while they continue to deal with the blaze."

Crews remain on the scene but are making good progress and expect to scale the scene down from 6pm, with a couple of appliances remaining in attendance for the rest of the evening.

Residents are urged to avoid the Pilot Road area and keep windows and doors shut for those in the immediate area.