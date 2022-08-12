Eight pumps tackling large fire at Corby recycling centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a Corby recycling centre tonight (Friday).

Eight pumps are at the scene in Pilot Road with people advised to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Residents nearby are asked to shut their windows and doors while we deal with this incident.”

Fire crews are at the scene

