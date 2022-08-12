Eight pumps tackling large fire at Corby recycling centre

Avoid the area

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 12th August 2022, 6:57 pm

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a Corby recycling centre tonight (Friday).

Eight pumps are at the scene in Pilot Road with people advised to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Residents nearby are asked to shut their windows and doors while we deal with this incident.”

Fire crews are at the scene

Most Popular

The incident comes just a day after the county’s chief fire officer, Darren Dovey, said firefighters were ‘exhausted’ after being called to numerous incidents around the county with soaring temperatures and no rainfall.

CorbyResidentsDarren Dovey