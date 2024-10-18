Fire investigators due on site of huge Corby warehouse blaze near Geddington Road garage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire investigators from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) are due on the site of a huge blaze in Corby that started in the early hours.

Due to its location – near a petrol station and overhead electricity cables – the road between the A43 and Corby old village has been shut.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “A fire investigation to determine the cause will take place as soon as it is possible to do so.

Fire in Geddington Road Corby - the fire in the industrial unit and garage/ the aftermath/Facebook

“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after midnight today (October 18) to reports of a fire at an industrial premises on Geddington Road in Corby.

“On arrival crews discovered a large fire in a warehouse on the site and Northamptonshire Police closed the road both ways to ensure public safety.

"Firefighters used aerial appliances and hose reel jets to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Firefighters also monitored a number of gas canisters in the building to prevent further risk.”

Staff from National Grid are on site and have isolated electricity to the site.

Fire in a garage in Geddington Road Corby

Northamptonshire Police are speaking to affected businesses to provide updates and any assistance if required.

The spokeswoman added: “Crews will now remain at the scene to monitor hotspot fires and dampen down.

“Geddington Road remains closed but access to Ore Lane has been reopened to allow access to other businesses.

“We would like to thank nearby residents and businesses for their ongoing understanding and patience while we deal with this incident.”

Businesses affected include:

Natural Smiles

DK Concrete

Jet Garage

Truckwright

Howarth Timber

DC Motors

MJ Commercials

Corby Hose

The Food station