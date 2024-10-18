Huge industrial fire takes hold in Corby as police close Geddington Road
Industrial premises in Geddington Road are ablaze and the threat to the public means that the entire road between the A43 and the A427 Weldon Road has been shut since the early hours.
Traffic is backed-up around surrounding roads including the A43 and the Old Village.
No premises in Geddington Road are accessible to any staff. The Midlands Logistics Park is open after being closed earlier.
A police statement at 1.45am said: “Emergency services are responding to a large fire at an industrial premises in Geddington Road, Corby.
“As a result, Geddington Road is completely closed to vehicles and pedestrians, and people are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
“Anyone living nearby is also advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
“Thank you for your patience while this incident is dealt with, we will issue updates in due course.”
Business closed include the British Car Auctions/ Cinch site
Natural Smiles
DK Concrete
Jet Garage
Truckwright
Howarth Timber
DC Motors
MJ Commercials
Corby Hose
The Food station
