Huge industrial fire takes hold in Corby as police close Geddington Road

By Kate Cronin
Published 18th Oct 2024, 07:46 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major road into Corby is shut this morning after a large fire broke out overnight.

Industrial premises in Geddington Road are ablaze and the threat to the public means that the entire road between the A43 and the A427 Weldon Road has been shut since the early hours.

Traffic is backed-up around surrounding roads including the A43 and the Old Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No premises in Geddington Road are accessible to any staff. The Midlands Logistics Park is open after being closed earlier.

Geddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve ConstantGeddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve Constant
Geddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve Constant

A police statement at 1.45am said: “Emergency services are responding to a large fire at an industrial premises in Geddington Road, Corby.

“As a result, Geddington Road is completely closed to vehicles and pedestrians, and people are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

“Anyone living nearby is also advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience while this incident is dealt with, we will issue updates in due course.”

Geddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve ConstantGeddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve Constant
Geddington Road in Corby after a fire broke out overnight. Image: Steve Constant

Business closed include the British Car Auctions/ Cinch site

Natural Smiles

DK Concrete

Jet Garage

Truckwright

Howarth Timber

DC Motors

MJ Commercials

Corby Hose

The Food station

More follows.

Related topics:CorbyA43TrafficEmergency servicesBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice