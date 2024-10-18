Geddington Road in Corby to be closed ALL DAY due to risk caused by fire

By Alison Bagley and Kate Cronin
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 09:03 GMT
A major Corby road is set to be closed for most of the day following a large fire overnight.

The main fire is now under control but fire crews remain on scene in Geddington Road this morning (Friday, October 18), damping down.

It’s thought the fire broke out in a commercial building which houses two garages and is surrounded by dozens of used vehicles as well as a heating engineer’s workshop.

Fire crews, who were called at about 12.30am, were concerned about the involvement of a number of canisters next to the fire, as well as the proximity of overhead power lines.

The damaged premises in Geddington Road. Image: Alison BagleyThe damaged premises in Geddington Road. Image: Alison Bagley
The damaged premises in Geddington Road. Image: Alison Bagley

To ensure public safety, they will keep the road closed until the risk has passed. Fire hoses are still in the road and a large temporary water reservoir has been set up in the street.

Concerned business owners are waiting at the cordon for news of their premises.

Guests at the Holiday Inn at the end of Geddington Road reported that the fire was incredibly noisy overnight.

At the height of the fire there were eight fire appliances from across the county. The blaze was well alight for at least four hours.

The damage caused in Geddington Road to an industrial premises housing a used-car garage. Image: Alison BagleyThe damage caused in Geddington Road to an industrial premises housing a used-car garage. Image: Alison Bagley
The damage caused in Geddington Road to an industrial premises housing a used-car garage. Image: Alison Bagley

Workers at a school meals premises have been allowed into their unit at 8.45am.

Traffic is flowing along the surrounding roads but is slow around the Old Village in Lloyds Road and Oakley Road.

Some lorries that were due to make deliveries in Geddington Road are stacked-up at the entrance to the Midlands Logistics Hub.

Pedestrians are not allowed down the road.

More follows.

