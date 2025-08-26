Final day to have your say on 250-house development in Northamptonshire village as public consultation ends tonight

A controversial plan to build 250 houses to the south of Earls Barton is asking for the public’s views on the development, and today (August 26) is the final day submissions are being accepted.

William Davis, a housing developer based in Loughborough, is looking to develop a ‘welcoming, safe new scheme’ on land in the southwest corner of Earls Barton, and has been inviting the views of local residents.

The consultation period ends today, meaning people have just a few more hours to have their opinions heard. After collecting the submissions, William Davis will then ‘review all responses and make amendments to the proposals where required.’

The boundaries of the two proposed developments, with William Davis' plans in red

A statement from William Davis reads: “The development of land between Northampton Road and Station Road represents an opportunity to create a welcoming, safe new scheme in close proximity to existing facilities and services, and ensures that a variety of different housing needs are met through the delivery of a significant proportion of affordable housing.”

William Davis’ proposal would sit alongside the plans for a further 250 houses drawn up by Richborough Estates LTD, which has been the topic of much debate over the last few weeks, including a parish council meeting where it was discussed at length.

The online questionnaire asks participants questions including if they agree with the project, if they have any queries about the proposed access arrangements, and suggestions for how the development could be laid out.

You can still have your say by filling out the online form here.