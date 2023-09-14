Sebastian Nunney celebrates a year's worth of events in one day

A Kettering six-year-old who is battling rare cancer neuroblastoma took a break from his homework to be treated to a years’ celebrations in less than 24 hours.

Sebastian Nunney, who has just started Year 2 at Brambleside Primary School, celebrated Valentine’s Day, Easter, summer, Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas all in one day.

Little Seb, mum Lindsay and dad Gregg joined 25 other families thanks to Emmett’s Genies who host and fund a year-in-a-day party for children with serious or life-limiting conditions.

Sebastian Nunney on his first day of Year 2

Gregg said: “We had the most incredible weekend thanks to Emmett’s Genies. We enjoyed a Valentine’s lunch, an Easter egg hunt, a summer pool party, Halloween supper and then celebrated Christmas morning in 30 degree heat with a tasty breakfast and a visit from Father Christmas.”

Since the Northants Telegraph featured Seb’s story in July, the amount raised for his treatment fund has more than doubled from £29,000 to £60,964.

Fundraising events and challenges have boosted the GoFundMe that will be used for possible treatment abroad for Sebastian that could cost more than £200,000.

The family is fundraising to cover both the cost of this potential treatment and for Sebastian to be supported by Gregg and Lindsay to live a happy life while he is unwell.

Gregg said: “He's doing fine at the minute and seems fine in himself. From a medical point of view Sebastian is stable. The doctors want to keep him on the same treatment for the next three month and see where we are then.”

Sebastian’s parents say they have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown to their family as they look for a medical breakthrough.

During the summer break, Sebastian’s school friends and teachers took on a sponsored summer holiday challenge to run, cycle or walk 30km in 30 days.

Last weekend, Kettering dad-of-two Brian Boyle completed a gruelling ‘brutal’ triathlon swimming 4.8 miles, cycling 230 miles and finishing with 50-mile run – including the summit of Snowdon.