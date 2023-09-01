Fundraiser ready for 'brutal' triathlon for Kettering boys battling life-altering diseases
A Kettering dad is ready to push himself to the limit in a Double Brutal Triathlon to help two local boys battling childhood diseases.
Brian Boyle has been training for nine months for the 4.8-mile swim, 230-mile bike and a 50-mile run including the summit of Snowdon.
The dad-of-two is determined to complete the gruelling course and fundraise for Kettering six-year-olds Sebastian Nunney and Isaac Tilley.
Pitting his wits and fitness will be a huge challenge especially since Brian admits he doesn’t enjoy swimming, cycling or running.
He said: “I’m not a good swimmer, I find cycling a bit boring and I don’t like running either but I love pushing myself to the limit.
"I love being alone with my thoughts and seeing what I can really do.”
Dubbed the the world's toughest triathlon, Brian will be joined by a support team in a campervan to help him with meal and sleep breaks. Competitors can take as long as they want within a time limit to complete their chosen distance – Brian will have 41 hours to finish his swim, cycle and run.
The triathletes start in chilly Lake Padarn after which they get on their bikes tackling a course with ‘challenging’ hills. The final run takes competitors over a sometimes gravelly undulating trail around the lake and up and down Wales's highest mountain, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).
Brian, an IT business engineer, said: “Last time I did an Iron Man my legs were absolutely in bits. Hopefully that won’t be the case this time. I’ll make sure I have a good stretch and get a massage.”
Setting off on September 9, he estimates the swim will take about three hours with the bike ride a further 20 hours – with breaks.
The 42-year-old added: “The best way is to think about the course in 30 mile loops. Going 150 miles in a car is a long way let alone on a bike.
"I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got the support of some good friends and I want to raise as much money as possible for Seb and Issac.”
To donate to Brian’s fundraising page please go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bb-doublebrutal?utm_term=V6wa4PX2N