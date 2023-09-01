News you can trust since 1897
Fundraiser ready for 'brutal' triathlon for Kettering boys battling life-altering diseases

He’ll tackle a 4.8 mile swim, 230 mile bike and a 50 mile run – including the summit of Snowdon
By Alison Bagley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

A Kettering dad is ready to push himself to the limit in a Double Brutal Triathlon to help two local boys battling childhood diseases.

Brian Boyle has been training for nine months for the 4.8-mile swim, 230-mile bike and a 50-mile run including the summit of Snowdon.

The dad-of-two is determined to complete the gruelling course and fundraise for Kettering six-year-olds Sebastian Nunney and Isaac Tilley.

Brian Boyle with inset Sebastian Nunney and Isaac Tilley
Pitting his wits and fitness will be a huge challenge especially since Brian admits he doesn’t enjoy swimming, cycling or running.

He said: “I’m not a good swimmer, I find cycling a bit boring and I don’t like running either but I love pushing myself to the limit.

"I love being alone with my thoughts and seeing what I can really do.”

Dubbed the the world's toughest triathlon, Brian will be joined by a support team in a campervan to help him with meal and sleep breaks. Competitors can take as long as they want within a time limit to complete their chosen distance – Brian will have 41 hours to finish his swim, cycle and run.

Brian Boyle has been in training for nine months

The triathletes start in chilly Lake Padarn after which they get on their bikes tackling a course with ‘challenging’ hills. The final run takes competitors over a sometimes gravelly undulating trail around the lake and up and down Wales's highest mountain, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Brian, an IT business engineer, said: “Last time I did an Iron Man my legs were absolutely in bits. Hopefully that won’t be the case this time. I’ll make sure I have a good stretch and get a massage.”

Setting off on September 9, he estimates the swim will take about three hours with the bike ride a further 20 hours – with breaks.

The 42-year-old added: “The best way is to think about the course in 30 mile loops. Going 150 miles in a car is a long way let alone on a bike.

42-year-old Brian Boyle will take on the Brutal Extreme Triathlon

"I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got the support of some good friends and I want to raise as much money as possible for Seb and Issac.”

To donate to Brian’s fundraising page please go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bb-doublebrutal?utm_term=V6wa4PX2N

