Generous donations to support Sebastian Nunney, the Kettering six-year-old battling rare cancer neuroblastoma, have been pouring into his fundraising page.

Sebastian has been making the most of the summer holidays enjoying days out when not receiving treatment at The Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Readers of the Northants Telegraph have been boosting funds to £55,092 with an amazing average £606 a day being donated to help raise more than £200,000 for treatment abroad.

Lindsay and Gregg Nunney with Sebastian, and his cousins Darcey and Marnie

Sebastian’s parents Lindsay and Gregg Nunney say they have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown to their family as they look for a medical breakthrough.

Dad Gregg, 43, said: “It's amazing that so many people want to help. There are lots of names we recognise but even more that we don't.

"There have especially been some organisations like CEVA in Corby and the Midland Band Club in Kettering who have managed to fundraise hundreds for us. Everything is making a real difference."

While Sebastian’s Brambleside Primary School friends have been taking on a sponsored summer holiday challenge and fundraising events have been taking place across the area, the six-year-old has been continuing his treatment to reduce the swelling behind his eyes and surgery for a new treatment line.

Sebastian has been managing to enjoy days out to favourite attractions like West Lodge Rural Centre in Desborough

To cheer him up and raise money for possible treatment abroad, a school chum’s parents organised the design of a special dinosaur logo now nicknamed ‘Sebosaurus’.

Gregg said: “All of the parents at Sebastian's school have been brilliant and have supported in lots of different ways. His friend Amelia's mum and dad know someone who has designed the dinosaur logo and is producing some limited edition pin badges. It combines Sebastian's love of dinos, music and the colour orange and it will hopefully raise some money too.”

A logo has been designed to incorporate Sebastian's favourite things - orange, dinosaurs, hats and listening to music

Since Sebastian’s story featured in this paper, the family has appeared on TV – a common experience for Sebastian who hosts his own cookery show on his Instagram page.

Gregg said: “He's been spending lots of time with family and playing with his cousins lots over the summer - and Sebastian being Sebastian there's lots of food involved too.

"We've had some lovely times – we've been to Adventure Land, had an afternoon out at West Lodge in Desborough and have managed to get lots of swimming in.

"He handled his week of radiotherapy really well and is full of far more energy than you would expect anyone spending three of every four weeks on chemotherapy to have. The tiredness and fatigue is starting to kick in even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

Sebastian discusses the camera with the Anglia TV crew

"We have been trying to balance doing as much as possible while Sebastian is well enough with letting him get as much rest as possible.”

Meanwhile Gregg and Lindsay have been investigating the next treatments.

He added: “If our next step is going to be MIBG therapy in North Carolina, or Car-T Cell treatment in Rome - both potential options if the current treatment regime does not do what we need it to - then we need to have raised in excess of £200,000. If people can’t donate then please share and spread Sebastian's story as far and wide as possible.”