‘Excellent achievement’ as Raunds cemetery picks up silver award for churchyard conservation

Raunds Cemetery in London Road has been handed a Silver Award in the Northamptonshire Churchyard Conservation Scheme for its biodiversity and community efforts.

The project has been worked on by the town council as well as local groups and organisations including Raunds Beavers, Cubs and Scout groups, Raunds Playgroup, and participants in the 'Adopt a Grave' scheme.

Upon collecting the award, Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the council's environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: "Achieving the Silver Award is an excellent achievement and a testament to the commitment of Raunds Town Council and the community volunteers that have supported us.

"The Wildlife Trust's feedback is very pleasing and recognises the significant amount of planning, coordination and hands-on work that has gone into this project from everyone involved.

The scheme offers bronze, silver and gold awards

"Our intention now is to build on this success and continue progressing towards the Gold Award standard in future years."

The Northamptonshire Churchyard Conservation Award Scheme is an initiative by the Wildlife Trust designed to help people increase and preserve the wildlife of local churchyards.

Every application is visited by Wildlife Trust judges, a report with recommendations to improve the space, and a plaque to be displayed in the churchyard. Each award lasts for three years.

After recommendations made during the Trust's initial 2024 assessment, Raunds Town Council and the local community got to work improving the space, including adding conservation signage, maintaining well-managed meadow areas, adding an ‘innovative rainwater collection system’, and installing bird, bat and hedgehog boxes and the ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box.

Results were revealed during a presentation ceremony held on Monday, October 20 at St Benedict's Church, West Hunsbury.

The project began after a resident raised the idea with a town councillor, and moving forward the council has adopted a ‘structured management plan’ to monitor species, maintain habitat condition, and ensure improvements made can continue to develop.