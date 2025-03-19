Raunds Town Council pushes for churchyard conservation award with community support
The 1st Raunds Scout Group Beavers recently transformed five neglected graves at the London Road cemetery into herb gardens, contributing towards the council’s award entry.
Laura Dawson, Beaver section team leader, said: “Thank you for trusting us with such a special idea.
"It was so nice to do something that will give back to not just the community but nature too.
"I'm especially proud of the Beavers who helped during one of their evening sessions when it was cold and wet.
"They definitely earned their gardener badge.”
Raunds town clerk, Steve Tucker, said: “The town council is fully committed to achieving this award and is going all out to ensure we meet the criteria by working closely with a range of local community groups.
"This collaborative effort not only enhances our local environment but also strengthens our community bonds."
Raunds Town Council is encouraging residents to get involved by adopting a grave, further supporting the initiative to make Raunds a greener, more sustainable place for all.
For more information or to adopt a grave, contact [email protected].
