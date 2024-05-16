First 'letters to heaven' planted at Raunds Cemetery after almost 100 messages written and posted to lost loved ones

By William Carter
Published 16th May 2024, 09:00 BST
The first letters posted in the new ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box have been planted at the cemetery in London Road, Raunds.

Almost 100 letters have been written on biodegradable paper which is laced with wildflower seeds. The first planting took place this week, with the hope of it blossoming into a ‘beautiful and lasting tribute’.

Cllr Oliver Curtis, chairman of the council's environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: "The memorial post box has been a heartfelt addition to Raunds Cemetery.

"We have been touched by the feedback received from our residents, who say it has offered them a place for quiet reflection and a way to remain connected with their loved ones.

The wildflower seeded paper has been planted at Raunds Cemetery

"Planting the wildflower seed paper letters adds another layer of meaning, creating a vibrant display of wildflowers that will flourish throughout the year."

The post box was installed in August 2023, and hopes to provide a unique and heartfelt way for people to express their feelings and memories to loved ones who have passed away.

Something similar was installed at Rushden in December last year, and plenty are popping up all over the country after grieving Nottingham schoolgirl, Matilda Handy, wanted a ‘post box to heaven’ after her grandparents passed away.

In Raunds, the wildflower seed paper which messages can be written on is supplied by the town council, and it is hoped the planting will create a peaceful and colourful space for visitors to enjoy.

The plan is to keep this as an ongoing initiative, offering ‘a continuous cycle of remembrance and growth.’

