“Our post box is available to anyone who feels they may benefit from it"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'Letters to Heaven' post box, which allows families to send letters to lost loved ones, has been installed in Rushden’s Newton Road Cemetery.

The post box was made available on Monday, December 18, enabling people to write letters, cards and messages to those they have lost including letters, postcards, birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards, or Christmas cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Our post box is available to anyone who feels they may benefit from it.

The 'Letters to Heaven' post box is in Newton Road Cemetery

"The received letters and cards will undergo a process of shredding and mulching before being composted.

"The resulting compost will be mixed with Rushden Town Council’s Coronation wildflower seeds to form a blend that will contribute to the creation of a wildflower meadow."

The town council called it ‘a wonderful idea that is perfect for this time of year’, and insists that every letter or card put into the memorial post box is treated with respect and confidentiality, being stored securely and never being opened or read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post box is not owned by Royal Mail, meaning no address or stamp is needed on any messages deposited, and the town council will oversee the collection of letters.