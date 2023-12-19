'Letters to Heaven' post box installed at Rushden cemetery to encourage locals to send letters to lost loved ones
A 'Letters to Heaven' post box, which allows families to send letters to lost loved ones, has been installed in Rushden’s Newton Road Cemetery.
The post box was made available on Monday, December 18, enabling people to write letters, cards and messages to those they have lost including letters, postcards, birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards, or Christmas cards.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Our post box is available to anyone who feels they may benefit from it.
"The received letters and cards will undergo a process of shredding and mulching before being composted.
"The resulting compost will be mixed with Rushden Town Council’s Coronation wildflower seeds to form a blend that will contribute to the creation of a wildflower meadow."
The town council called it ‘a wonderful idea that is perfect for this time of year’, and insists that every letter or card put into the memorial post box is treated with respect and confidentiality, being stored securely and never being opened or read.
The post box is not owned by Royal Mail, meaning no address or stamp is needed on any messages deposited, and the town council will oversee the collection of letters.
A similar post box has been in operation in Raunds since September, with many more popping up all over the country after grieving Nottingham schoolgirl, Matilda Handy, wanted a ‘post box to heaven’ after her grandparents passed away.