East Midlands Railway (EMR) has responded after a Wellingborough woman raised concerns about the Midland Road station’s poor car park lighting.

The lights in the train station car park have been out since before Christmas, and their growing concern for safety in the area has prompted EMR to shed some light on the progress in fixing the issue.

The concerned passenger said: "I've repeatedly written to the customer care team, station area manager and also raised it with Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

East Midlands Railway has responded to concerns

"At the moment the response I get is they are looking at it but have difficulty in sorting parts. I've suggested that temporary lights could be installed until they are able to resolve the issue.

“Considering how much station users pay to travel on the railway (my monthly ticket is now over £700 and parking another £100 on top) this doesn't really feel like an acceptable response and feels like they are not taking customer safety seriously.

"I appreciate we are now starting to get to the lighter nights and that there are some lights in the car park but it is not acceptable that large parts of the car park feel unsafe and EMR should be fixing this.”

In response, an East Midlands Railway spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for the delay in repairing the station lighting.

The lights at Wellingborough Railway Station are being repaired

"Our engineers have conducted a partial repair and will fully complete the work as soon as possible.”

There is currently no set date for when the repairs will be completed.

Wellingborough Station is a stop on the journey to London St Pancras, one of the country’s busiest stations. The latter sees millions of travellers and commuters pass through each year, many of which have come from Wellingborough on their way to the capital.

Wellingborough Station’s north (and largest) car park has been impacted by the Stanton Cross developments in recent years, a change to the town that has not been short of controversy, be it the trees at the Wellingborough Walks or the intrusion on Wellingborough Whitworth FC’s playing fields.