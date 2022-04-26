Dignitaries to gather at foot of Corby Steelman to remember those who lost their lives at work

The Corby Steelman stands in James Ashworth VC Square.

International Workers’ Memorial Day will be marked in Corby this weekend.

Members of the GMB trade union, one of Britain’s biggest workers unions, will be gather at the Steelman in James Ashworth VC Square.

Local workers and trade union members from workplaces across Corby will join political speakers at Saturday’s (April 30) event.

International Workers’ Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the UK Government.

It is the day on which we remember those who have lost their lives at work, or from work-related injury and diseases. Those who gather will pledge to renew our efforts to organise collectively to prevent more deaths, injuries and disease as a result of work.

Speakers include representatives from Corby GMB, Leader of North Northants Labour Group Councillor Jean Addison, Sean Kettle from Unite the Union and former Labour MP for Corby, Andy Sawford.