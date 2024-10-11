Desborough's little 'Sheldon' ready to take on charity 5k race for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Desborough schoolboy will take a break from his books to take on a physical challenge for a children’s health charity.

Krish Patel will travel to London tomorrow (Saturday, October 12) to take part in the RBC Race for the Kids, that supports the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) charity.

The seven-year-old who attends St Peter’s School in Kettering has been practicing cross-country running at school to prepare for the 5k race.

Cheering him on will be his parents Jatin and Anu, who are super proud of their son who they say has a ‘photographic memory’ and could read at the age of 19 months.

Krish Patel - Little Sheldon from Desborough/UGC

Dad Jatin said: “We are extremely proud of our son. From a very young age he has shown interest in so many things. He could read words like Google and Sainsbury's when he was just 19 months old.”

His parents have compared Krish to the TV character Young Sheldon – super clever nine year old boy from Texas.

Jatin said: “Over the years, Krish surprised us with his intelligence. He has so much potential. He knows every country flag colour design, population, who's the richest, knows way too much about all animals. He is our little Sheldon.”

Mum Anu took a five year gap from work to homeschool Krish before he started reception.

Jatin said: “This was only because he used to enjoy learning. He watches YouTube but he never watched what other kids watch. He watches educational videos and that's where he learns from.

"You only ever have to tell him once and he will remember it. He was only two and half years old, he knew all our mobile numbers, his address with postcode, our birth dates and much more.”

"Krish is a unique child with a kind heart and an impressive breadth of knowledge on a variety of topics. He is an avid reader, with a photographic memory that sets him apart.

"Despite facing challenges, including attending three different schools, Krish has shown incredible resilience. Now happily settled at St Peter’s School in Kettering, he is thriving.”

The schoolboy chose to support the charity after watching a video about childhood cancer.

Krish said: “I love helping others, reading, and learning. I’m currently practicing cross-country running at school. I’m excited for Saturday and can’t wait to make a difference.”

A member of his school’s eco-committee Krish has big ambitions.

Jatin added: “He is committed to doing his best for his country and has big dreams, such as building the tallest structure in the world making the UK a leader in innovation and prosperity.”

To help Krish fundraise for GOSH go to https://fundraise.gosh.org/fundraisers/KrishPatel23342/rbc-race-for-the-kids