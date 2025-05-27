Demolition of Kettering Odeon site begins this week as clearance of cinema gets underway

Demolition experts will begin the process of clearing the site of the former Odeon cinema site in Kettering this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers say their plans will ‘revitalise’ the land in Pegasus Court off Pytchley Road currently occupied by what was once the town's sole movie theatre, closed down in January this year.

Augur Group revealed its plans for the once-thriving leisure destination containing restaurants and the multiplex – to demolish all the buildings and create an area for ‘open storage’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition of the Kettering Odeon cinema will begin today/National World

Already demolished are units that housed Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza, completed in February. Next will be the flattening of Hobson’s Choice and the cinema.

The interior’s fixtures and fittings will be removed from the complex before the exterior structure is demolished.

Security has been tightened at the site after so called urban explorers gained access to the building – tall fences have been erected to prevent people entering the area.

Demolition of the Kettering Odeon cinema will begin today/National World

Rockmount Kettering Ltd has said plans will see the site regenerated to ‘maximise the potential of the strategically-located underperforming’ land ‘asset’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, Simon Mann, chief executive of Augur Group, said: “We are experts at taking underperforming assets and giving them new life.

"We remain excited about the redevelopment prospects and are actively engaged with the council to ensure we maximise the site’s potential.”

A new Odeon Luxe opens at the Sixfields complex in Northampton today (Tuesday, May 27).