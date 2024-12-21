Future revealed for Kettering Odeon site as owner submits planning application
Pegasus Court, located off Pytchley Road, previously housed two restaurants – Frankie and Benny’s closed in 2022 and Mazza that has been empty for more than a decade.
Hobson’s Choice pub was closed in September after owners Greene King made the ‘difficult decision’ to not renew their lease.
Owners Augur Group have announced plans to ‘repurpose’ the site for ‘open storage’ – land on which equipment, products, items and objects can be stored, or used for off-site parking.
A spokesperson for developer Augur Group, the site’s owner, said: “We bought Pegasus Court at the start of 2024, and it has been struggling as a leisure destination for a long time.
"Unfortunately, there just weren’t enough people visiting to sustain the restaurants or for the Odeon to continue as a viable multiplex cinema.
“We have submitted a planning application to repurpose the site for open storage. This will immediately bring the land back into productive use, provide new jobs and keep the site secure so that it does not become a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour.”
This month, North Northamptonshire Council gave permission for the demolition of the Odeon building but an application to demolish the former pub was withdrawn.
Augur Group said: “The Odeon Cinema at Pegasus Court has suffered a sharp drop in attendance since the opening of the Cineworld at Rushden Lakes, and will close in February 2025.”
Augur Group – as Rockmount Kettering Limited – said in planning documents that the Odeon itself ‘declared their intention to vacate the property’, but an objection submitted by the manager alleges that they had ‘no intention’ of closing and were being forced to vacate by landlords.
More than 2,000 people signed a petition to pledge their support for ‘absolute tragedy’ if approved, depriving Kettering of a cinema.
The application has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council, and will be decided through the council’s planning process.
