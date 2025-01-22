Kettering Odeon final day listings announced as cinema prepares to close before demolition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Movie patrons at the doomed Kettering Odeon will be able to catch one of four final films on offer as the lights go down on the cinema.

The final day of the eight-screen cinema on Tuesday, January 28, will see a choice of four films – cancer drama The Room Next Door, Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, poignant British romantic drama We Live In Time, and high-stakes suspense thriller Flight Risk.

Last showing finishes at 12.46pm with the doors close for the last time at 1pm.

Odeon Kettering to close on Tuesday, January 28/National World

A spokesman for the Odeon said: “After years of making magical memories for generations of cinemagoers, our cinema will be closing its doors for the final time on January 28, 2025 due to redevelopment plans.

“We’ve been truly proud to serve our guests at Odeon Kettering and to bring years of movie magic to the community.”

The out-of-town Odeon opened on December 11, 1997 with a premiere of James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies attended by TV personality Dani Behr and glamour model Caprice.

Loyal Odeon customers will be able to get their cinema fix at the Odeon Peterborough or the brand new Odeon Luxe due to open in Northampton in 2025.

The nearest cinema to Kettering will be The Savoy in Corby, Cineworld at Rushden Lakes, The Forum in Weston Favell, and the Vue at Sol Central and Northampton Filmhouse in Northampton.

Demolition of restaurants at the Pegasus Court site has already begun with the unit that housed Frankie & Benny’s partially removed with Mazza next in line for clearance – demolition permission has already been granted for the Odeon and an application submitted for the flattening of Hobson’s Choice.

Rockmount Kettering Ltd has also published their plans to demolish KFC that sits on the site.

Book tickets for the Odeon Kettering, while you can, by clicking here https://www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/kettering/