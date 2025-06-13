'Delight' as winners announced in delayed Higham Ferrers North Northants Council ward election

There were just three votes in it as Reform and the Conservatives took the final two seats on North Northamptonshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping the poll was local pensioner and retired engineer Mark Haddon, standing for Reform UK with 656 votes.

With three votes separating them, Elisa Perna, one of the two other Reform candidates was beaten by Jennie Bone (Cons) who received 559 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whooping for joy at his former wife’s success, ex-MP Peter Bone was accompanied by NNC Conservative group leader and fiancee Cllr Helen Harrison, who was also delighted at the result.

L-r Reform leader of NNC Cllr Martin Griffiths with newly elected Mark Haddon who will represent Higham Ferrers/National World

She said: “ I’m just absolutely delighted that we got Jennie elected. She has always been a great councillor for Higham Ferrers and I know she’s going to be absolutely delighted.

"With three votes in it, that last bit of door knocking made the difference. I thought Reform were going to take it.”

Alan Beswick, an original Reform candidate who had remained on the ballot paper despite moving to China, attracted 335 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner Mark Haddon said: “I’m a bit shocked. I’m pleased that the people voted for me. It's something I never envisaged. I would like to thank all the people of Higham Ferrers who put their trust in me and Reform to make Higham Ferrers a better place."

Cllr Helen Harrison (Cons) claps the success of Jennie Bone (Cons) in the NNC election for Higham Ferrers/National World

He added: “I would like to reduce the budget, the rates that people pay.”

Martin Griffiths Reform leader of NNC hit back at the rival parties ‘negative’ campaign tactics.

He said: “Disappointingly, this extended campaign has been one of the tetchiest that I can remember in my near 20 years involvement in local politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Haddon (Reform) new NNC councillor for Higham Ferrers/National World

“Some individuals who I have known for a very long time, who have never in the past resorted to negative campaigning, have done just that. Surely as public servants we are all better than that?

“I can only conclude that they have nothing positive to campaign on these days!"

He said his Reform UK candidates had ‘worked their socks’ off adding: “I am confident that Mark will represent each and every one of the Higham Ferrers residents, whoever they voted for, in this election, to the very best of his ability.”

Full results:

Tara Allston (Green ) 449

John Baugh (Conservative Party) 511

Alan Leigh Beswick (Reform) 335

Jennie Bone (Conservative Party) 559 -elected

Jay Connolly (Independent) 215

Zara Cunliffe (Labour) 264

Mark Haddon (Reform) 656 – elected

Gerald Kelly (Green) 529

Chris Nelson (Lib Dem) 165

Elisa Perna (Reform) 556

Peter Tomas (Independent) 187

Helen Willmott (Labour Party) 256

Turnout for the election was 31.1 per cent from an electorate of 7,769 voters .