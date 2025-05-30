A Reform UK election candidate standing in the postponed North Northants Council (NNC) election for Higham Ferrers could trigger an immediate by-election if he wins the seat after he moved to China.

Alan Beswick had been on the ballot paper as one of the two Reform UK candidates for the May 1 elections but, due to the death of Liberal Democrat John Ratcliffe just before polling day, the election in the two-seat Higham Ferrers ward was postponed until June 12.

Names of four nominated Reform candidates were submitted to NNC’s election team. A party spokesman says Mr Beswick’s circumstances changed but they were unable to remove his nomination.

A Reform UK candidate on the ballot for a North Northamptonshire Council seat has had to move to China/National World

Cllr Kirk Harrison said: “He has just had a change of circumstances. He has got a Chinese wife and something has happened and he has got to go over there to China.

"If he gets elected we will have to have a by-election.”

With the ballot paper alphabetically ordered, Mr Beswick’s name will appear as the first Reform UK candidate. Second in the list will be ‘primary’ candidate and local resident Mark Haddon, with newly nominated Elisa Perna the third name for the party.

Ms Perna has already stood in the same election for her home ward of Oundle where she came sixth behind two Conservatives and a Liberal Democrat.

10 of the 12 candidates standing in the Higham Ferrers ward election for NNC Top row l-r Helen Willmott (Lab), Chris Nelson (LibDem), Tara Allston (Green) Middle row l-r Peter Tomas (Ind) and Zara Cunliffe (Lab) Bottom row l-r Elisa Perna (Reform), Jay Connolly (Ind), Gerald Kelly (Green) and Jennie Bone (Cons)

The fourth person Reform UK candidate Devon Robert Kelly appears on the official Statement of Persons Nominated list with ‘nomination withdrawn’ next to their name that was published by NNC on May 16.

Speaking as to why Mr Beswick’s name remains on the ballot, Cllr Harrison said: “I know we tried to remove him from the ballot but electoral law says we couldn’t. If Alan gets elected we will have to have a by-election. It’s a huge risk. Our solution is to have a massive ground game. We are going to knock on doors and deliver leaflets.

“Mark Haddon is our primary candidate, he’s lived here years. Elisa Perna would make an amazing councillor. She’s absolutely on it and is brilliant.”

If Mr Beswick was to be elected it would trigger a by-election a he would not take up his post.

In a contested election the cost for a ward starts at £550 with additional costs for polling station personnel, collection and delivery of ballot boxes, fuel costs, hire fees of polling station venues, printing, count staff and postal vote expenses. For the full list of costs click here.

The full list of candidates for the Higham Ferrers ward are:

Tara Allston (Green )

Alan Leigh Beswick (Reform)

John Baugh (Conservative Party)

Jennie Bone (Conservative Party)

Jay Connolly (Independent)

Zara Cunliffe (Labour)

Mark Haddon (Reform)

Gerald Kelly (Green)

Chris Nelson (Lib Dem)

Elisa Perna (Reform)

Peter Tomas (Independent)

Helen Willmott (Labour Party)

Polls open on Thursday, June 12 at 7am until 10pm – all voters must take photo ID.

Applications for postal votes closed on May 28.

To vote by proxy, voters can complete a proxy application form and submit it to the electoral registration office by 5pm on June 4, 2025.

Verification and counting of ballot papers will take place Friday, June 13, 2025.

For further information go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/upcoming-elections/election-councillors-higham-ferrers-ward

North Northamptonshire Council has been asked for a statement.