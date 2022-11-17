With Christmas fast approaching, the thought of shopping for loved ones is as daunting as ever. North Northants isn’t short of retail outlets between the Swansgate Centre in Wellingborough, Rushden Lakes and more, but those looking for gift ideas that are more personal will have the opportunity to seek unique stores and stalls as plenty of craft fairs are happening in the lead-up to Christmas.

Great Doddington Club will be holding an event on November 19 from 11am until 3pm. Available on the day will be a selection of outlets that offer items like handmade jewellery, homemade cakes, and perfumes. Attendees will also be given a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie on arrival. The fair will be followed by a live performance by a local cover band.

One day later on November 20, Gleneagles Social Club in Grafton Close, Wellingborough, will invite locals to browse a selection of homemade gifts, toys, and hampers as it holds a fair from 11am until 3pm that supports the local food banks.

Sywell Aerodrome is holding a two-day event on November 19 and 20, with refreshments, personalised letters from the North Pole, and over 50 craft stalls being available in Hangar One from 10am until 4pm. Attendees must pre-book with adults entry costing £2 and under-16s being granted free entry.

Continuing the trend of two-day fairs, Tithe Barn is spreading its Christmas craft fair between November 19 and December 10, bringing Wellingborough residents jewellery, ceramics, pet accessories, home fragrances and more. The venue is a grade I listed building, and has become a staple of Wellingborough’s landscape, meaning residents will be more than familiar with its location and beauty.

Finedon Community Centre in Wellingborough Road, too, is holding a market and craft fair starting at 11am and concluding at 3pm. It will take place on November 20 with adults being admitted for £1 and children going free. On offer will be hot and cold refreshments, children’s entertainment, and an appearance by the all-too-busy Father Christmas.

St Mark’s Church in Queensway, Wellingborough, will host an event on November 26 that will include stalls, homemade cakes, a tombola, and raffle, beginning at 2pm.

The Chester House Estate has plenty of craft activities going on during the busy Christmas period, and a vintage handmade fair will be held on November 26 and 27 to usher in the next month’s festivities. Attendees will be able to partake in artisan Christmas shopping with free admission and parking also at no cost. The venue includes a farm house cafe, and other Christmas activities will also be taking place on the day like hot chocolate bowl painting and 3D paper star decoration.

Rushden Historical Transport Society waits until December to host its craft fair, with a plethora of stocking fillers on offer on December 1 and 2. Adults entry is 50p, and children will be admitted free of charge.

The festive period is a difficult and stressful time for everyone, and the cost of living crisis is making retail Christmas shopping feel increasingly implausible. Local craft fairs are a great way to show loved ones you care while giving back to the community, and with so many popping up this holiday season, people aren’t short of options.

