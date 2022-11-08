Rushden Historical Transport Society is holding a craft fair in time for the festive season, allowing people the chance to shop for Christmas gifts, decorations and plenty more.

The event will take place on December 1 and 2 from 4pm until 8pm at Rushden Goods Shed.

It will be an opportunity for attendees to get into the Christmas spirit and buy handmade crafts, stocking fillers, local jewellery and wax melts.

Rushden Railway Station

Adults entry is 50p, and free for children.

Rushden Historical Transport Society is a group of rail enthusiasts, preserving a portion of the track that stretched from Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers. It regularly hosts events, with a handful of other Christmas activities also taking place over the festive season like an autism and sensory-friendly brunch with Santa and a ‘Santa Special’ diesel train ride.

More information on the craft fair can be found by calling 0300 302 3150.