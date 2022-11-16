As the cold sets in and Christmas looms large, Tithe Barn will be hosting a seasonal craft fair that will get residents of Wellingborough in the festive mood.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 19, and again on Saturday, December 10, both beginning at 10am and concluding at 4pm. They will each be free to attend and no booking will be required. Refreshments will be provided.

The products available will be mostly hand-crafted with items such as jewellery, ceramics, pet accessories, home fragrances and more being on offer. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for something ‘truly unique’.

Tithe Barn - Library Picture

An online Christmas auction will also be hosted on December 4 from 3pm until 10pm.