Christmas auction and craft fair to take place at Wellingborough's Tithe Barn
The venue is a Grade I listed building
As the cold sets in and Christmas looms large, Tithe Barn will be hosting a seasonal craft fair that will get residents of Wellingborough in the festive mood.
The event will take place on Saturday, November 19, and again on Saturday, December 10, both beginning at 10am and concluding at 4pm. They will each be free to attend and no booking will be required. Refreshments will be provided.
The products available will be mostly hand-crafted with items such as jewellery, ceramics, pet accessories, home fragrances and more being on offer. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for something ‘truly unique’.
An online Christmas auction will also be hosted on December 4 from 3pm until 10pm.
Tithe Barn has been a staple of the Wellingborough landscape since about the early 15th Century, and was once an addition to Croyland Abbey. It is the last remaining building that was attached to the medieval grange.