With electric vehicles becoming more popular in a bid to find a sustainable means of transport, North Northants Council (NNC) is inviting residents and stakeholders to have their say about how the county adapts to the transition.

The government expects all local authorities to develop electric vehicle infrastructure strategies to set out actions to be taken to tackle some of the current barriers slowing down the transition to EVs, and NNC want to hear from local people.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “By 2030, it is estimated that there could in excess of 115,000 electric vehicles registered in north Northants, up from just over 3,000 now, so it is vital that we have the necessary infrastructure put in place to support this growth.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will end by 2030, with electric vehicles rising in popularity

"This draft strategy puts in place policies to tackle some of the current barriers which residents might be facing, preventing them from being an electric vehicle user.”

In the strategy document, which can be found here, Cllr Matt Binley added: “My aspiration is for North Northamptonshire to be the go-to-place (and a pioneer) for net-zero carbon living, a hot-bed for innovation, and lead the way on EV uptake.

"I believe that this area has all the right ingredients to make this happen and the North Northamptonshire Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy can help provide a catalyst for change.”

The strategy outlines policies including the creation of an extensive EV charging network across north Northants, installing off-street charging hubs in public NNC car parks, EV charging in on-street locations, and the creation of one or more charging ‘superhubs’, all of which people can comment on in the accompanying online survey.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and the green environment, said: “Road traffic currently accounts for a considerable proportion of North Northamptonshire’s overall greenhouse gas emissions, impacting on air quality, so making the switch to electric vehicles is going to be essential as we move towards 2030 and our pledge to be carbon neutral.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “With a growing number of electric vehicles, it is vital that we work with residents and stakeholders to ensure that future aspirations to shift to EVs are not frustrated by inadequate infrastructure.

"I would encourage everyone to have their say on the 10 policies before we approve the final strategy later in the year.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will end in the UK by 2030, a decision made by the government to boost sustainability and tackle climate change. The rise of electric vehicles means there is more need for viable parking and charging spots in residential areas.

The public consultation will run until 11 October, and the final strategy will be presented for approval later in 2023.