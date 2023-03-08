Kettering's newly opened bp pulse site 'largest, most powerful EV charging hub in the UK'

Motorists using electric cars can now charge and go within minutes thanks to a new charging hub that has opened in Kettering.

bp pulse launched its largest, most powerful EV charging hub in the UK at Cransley Park just off Junction 8 of the A14 on the A43 Northampton road.

It’s the third large scale hub in England after Park Lane in London, and one at Gatwick Airport, a fourth is currently under construction in the West Midlands.

bp pulse charging hub

Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: “We are thrilled to introduce another hub here in the UK.

"It’s our largest and most powerful EV charging hub yet.

“Customers say power is more important than the number of charging points.

"That’s why we’re focusing on expanding our ultra-fast charging infrastructure, using the latest technology to ensure reliability, and designed to keep up with the charging speeds of vehicle batteries as they advance.

“At bp pulse we believe the EV charging network the UK needs will be delivered through EV charging in the right location, at the right time, and at the right speed.”

The new hub, built by The EV Network and operated by bp pulse, has an installed capacity of 3 megawatts and features ten 300kW chargers, one of the fastest chargers available in the UK today.

Up to 20 cars can be charged simultaneously at 150kW, allowing each car to gain up to 100 miles in around 15 minutes depending on car make.

bp pulse intends to open hundreds of rapid and ultra-fast charging hubs in UK urban and city areas by the end of 2030 an investment of £1bn in the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.Reza Shaybani, co-founder and chief executive of The EV Network, said: “This project is in a key geographic location and provides access to well lit, ultra-fast charging.”

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone said: “This is another good news private sector green investment for Kettering.

"It’s marvellous that bp pulse has chosen Kettering for its fastest, most powerful and largest EV charging hub in the whole country.

