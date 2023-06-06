Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has increased access to public charging in Northamptonshire with three high-powered EV chargers installed at the Spread Eagle pub and restaurant in Great Oakley, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 75kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.

Being next to a restaurant, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV while popping for a bite to eat.

The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Access to charging is one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption and the installation is expected to encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to Scottish Highlands.

"Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards.

"This new charging site at the Spread Eagle pub and restaurant in Corby is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Corby visitors and residents will look for EV charging as standard.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy.

Marstons, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.