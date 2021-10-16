Corby's poshest HMO recommended for REFUSAL by planners following 20 objections

The owner of the double-fronted, half-a-million pound house in one of Corby's prettiest streets wants to turn it into an HMO.

A proposed HMO in Corby' s Stanion Lane has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Plans had been submitted to turn the immaculate property, previously owned by 'Gypsy' Joe Rooney, into a fifteen-person house in multiple occupancy to North Northamptonshire Council.

With flat-screen TVs, american-style fridge freezers and king-size beds, the eight-bedroomed proposal had been dubbed the Hilton of HMOs. The house is owned by London-based investor Amar Sadarangani and the application was brought on behalf of property development company Billetstaff.

But now the application will be considered by NNC's Corby area planning committee next Thursday (October 21) and officers have recommended it for refusal.

The proposal attracted 20 objections from local people who said that giving the scheme the nod would result in a change in character to the area.

One objector said: "I strongly object to this application as the plans submitted are not sympathetic to the building or neighbouring properties. The new proposal raises the flat asphalt finish to the roofline, this would be unsightly not in keeping with any comparable property within the Corby old village.

"The addition of this extension increases the height and close proximity to the neighbouring bungalow this would cause concern for privacy and an increase in noise pollution for any new residents."

Another objector said: "Stanion Lane is one of the oldest streets in Corby Old Village. This change of use would see the character of the house and street change for the worst. It would no longer be a 'safe and pleasant' street to live."

And another said: "Stanion Lane is a quiet residential street that reflects the conservation area of the old village. Properties are rarely sold on from this street, making it a sought out area to live. The application to turn 14 Stanion Lane into what is verging on a hotel, shows very little regard to the history of the area and the town itself, as well as the lack of consideration towards current residents.

"The applicant cannot guarantee that every tenant will not have a car, meaning that an extra 15 cars could require street parking in what is already limited parking for residents.

"Unfortunately the new owner is more concerned with profit and shows little regard for the property's overall kerb appeal. These alterations would ruin the street scene but maximise profit for the new owner."

Following these objections being made public, Billetstaff responded by saying that they would be providing five parking spaces at the rear of the property with three on-street parking spaces.

They added: "There shall be a strict limit of eight cars, with clause written into tenancy agreement.

"CCTV shall be installed to monitor the property. Cameras will record the front garden, the rear garden, the footpath, the main entrance doorway (both inside and outside), the rear entrance into the kitchen (both inside and out), the rear driveway and communal areas inside the house.

"The tenancy agreement shall include a clause for anti-social behaviour. Extensive interviews are always conducted by Billetstaff to ensure all tenants meet their criteria. Neighbours shall be consulted on tenant selection.

"The neighbours have commented in favour of the application."

An officer report to councillors that will be considered at Thursday's meeting recommends refusal of the application. It states: "The proposal to provide for an 8-bedroom (15 person) HIMO would help to deliver a specific type of housing in an urban location.

"However, the proposed HMO will generate significantly more activity through both people and vehicle movements from the proposed intensification of use at this existing residential property which is considered would be detrimental to the settled, quiet character of Stanion Lane and the local area.

"This would also result in conditions detrimental to the amenities presently enjoyed by the existing residential neighbours. In the circumstances it is considered that the application proposals are contrary to local planning policy and relevant provisions of national guidance and this is not overcome by other planning considerations."

The meeting will take place in the council chamber at the Corby Cube on Thursday at 7pm and is open to members of the public.