Corby will hold its first Highland Gathering in four years next month.

The organising committee has announced that the traditional Corby event will go ahead for the first time since 2019 on the Charter Field in the Old Village.

The annual day out, which this year will take place on Sunday, 9 July, attracts locals and visitors from across the UK and beyond. This year’s event will feature a pipe band from Australia.

The 51st Corby Highland Gathering back in 2019

It offers a day filled with vibrant games, traditional music, stalls, the All England Highland Dancing Championships, and the popular pipe-band competition.

This event is a cornerstone of community spirit, heritage, and entertainment for people of all ages.

Mark Pengelly, Secretary of the Highland Gathering Committee, said: “After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and in 2022 due to the Corby Pole Fair, the small committee are putting final touches to this year’s gathering .

“However, we are faced with financial challenges to cover the rising costs associated with organizing such an event and we are urgently seeking sponsorship from potential partners to ensure the success of this cherished event and its future.

The last event took place a year before the pandemic

“The show costs about £14,000 to put on with us working in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) who charge us £5,500 to put on the pipe band contest and the Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing competition costs in excess of £6,000. With other costs we need to find £14,000 to run the show.”

The organisers are keen for sponsors to get in touch, as well as those who want to have a stall at the popular event.

Amanda Gibson, one of the organisers of the All England Highland Dancing Championship said: “We have over 100 entries from all over the UK in England’s prestige championship. This is the premier outdoor event in England and its great for those in Corby’s many dance schools to be able to dance in front of friends and family.”

Walter McGregor from the RSPBA said: “I am pleased that Knox Grammar school pipe band from Sydney New South Wales will be entering two bands and we will have several bands from England including the ‘Macanta Pipe Band’ who have eight members of the Grampian Pipe Band playing.”

Mark Pengelly, whose father and Corby community champion Nelson Pengelly died just last month, added: “Because of personal reasons it has been difficult putting this year’s show together but with the Pipe Band Competition, All England Championship, Stevens Funfair, side stalls and involvement of local pubs we hope the people of the town have a great day out.”

Anyone wanting to provide sponsorship or hold a stall should contact Mark Pengelly at [email protected] or call him on 07760 434896.