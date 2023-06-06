Nelson was named a 'Corby Living Legend'

A Corby ‘living legend’ whose work made a lasting impact on the town, has died.

Nelson Pengelly, 87, died in Kettering General Hospital from Covid-related issues at the end of May and now his family has paid tribute to the man who dedicated his entire life to making the town a better place to live.

Nelson was an active member of the Corby community and made a lasting impact through his dedicated service and numerous contributions to the town. But he was also a family man and will be greatly missed by his wife Myra, children Jackie and Mark and his grandchildren, great grand children, his extended family and his many friends.

Nelson was a regular on the pages of this newspaper. Here he is back in 2008 during his tenure with the Beanfield residents and tenants association campaigning about the state of the roads on the estate.

Nelson, was nominated as a 'Corby Living Legend,' by Made With Many in 2018.He was instrumental in organising the Playleadership Scheme and entertaining the community with his discos at Saxilby Close and Beanfield Community Centre.

He also arranged memorable summer trips for young people in the area, ensuring they had enriching experiences during the holidays. Having served in the army during his national service, Nelson's passion for boxing led him to become the champion of his battalion. His love for the sport continued long after, as he spent years listening to radio broadcasts of fights, appreciating the art of boxing.

Later, he seized the opportunity to work with young people through Corby Borough Council, establishing the Corby Olympic Amateur Boxing Club, which still operates today.

Nelson's dedication extended beyond boxing. He ran summer camps, allowing children to enjoy the wonders of East Carlton Park. He organized the Playleadership Scheme, ensuring children had access to play equipment and engaging activities.

His discos at Beanfield Community Centre became a popular gathering place for local kids, providing them with a safe and enjoyable environment and he was involved at the Beanfield centre for over 40 years.

Anybody between the ages of 30 and 60 in Corby likely participated in one of the many activities Nelson organised, including the bus trips to visit places like Wicksteed Park, Alton Towers.

During his 25-year tenure with the council, Nelson's passion for service shone through. He played an integral role in the development of the boating lake and offered his expertise to the local swimming club, teaching numerous children how to swim and was a manager at Lodge Park sports centre and Rockingham Triangle.

Reflecting on his lifelong commitment to Corby, Nelson said: "I wouldn't change a thing really. I wouldn't change a minute of it."

His passion for community engagement and positive impact will be remembered and cherished by all those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

He was also a regular in the Northants Telegraph during the 1990s and 2000s, campaigning on a range of issues from potholes to children’s play equipment.