Corby’s Elizabeth Street now closed for more than two months as work begins on cycle lane

Corby’s Elizabeth Street is closed this morning and will remain that way for more than two months.

Work is under way as part of the controversial £8.59m cycle lane, which is being funded by ringfenced Government cash and will run from Elizabeth Street to Station Road to make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians travelling on the mile-long route.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), which is managing the project, says the new route will look to improve the public realm and provide an attractive and safe pedestrian and cycle connections.

It will cover a route along Elizabeth Street, Oakley Road and Station Road.

Elizabeth Street, Corby. Photo credit: Cllr Lyn Buckingham

Elizabeth Street will be closed from today (Monday, August 12) until Wednesday, October 18.

George Street is also inaccessible during the day (between the hours of 8am and 6pm) for general motorists and NNC have just this year brought in a new traffic regulation order (TRO) that means motorists using George Street will be hit with fines.

This combined with the closure of Elizabeth Street means that drivers cannot traverse through the town centre during the day for the next two months.

NNC say they are aware that the works may cause some localised disruption and have asked residents to check before they travel and follow any signage on site.

At the end of last month, Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “This has been a real listening project - we have undertaken two public engagement or consultation periods, taken on board feedback and tweaked the design to ensure it is the most fit for purpose it can be.

“In the short-term, there may be some localised disruption, which we will do all we can to minimise, but I would ask that residents look at the long-term benefits.”