Work finally set to get under way on Corby's multi-million pound cycle lane

Work to build a new cycle lane between Corby town centre and the station quarter is finally set to start next month.

The controversial £8.59m cycle lane, which is being funded by ringfenced Government cash, will run from Elizabeth Street to Station Road and will make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians travelling on the mile-long route.

When the Government initially asked for bids, it told towns and cities across the country that only spade-ready projects would be considered. Four-and-a-half years on, the first sods will be dug to get make progress on the cycle-way.

It will mean disruption for motorists in the town centre, with Elizabeth Street down to one lane from August 12 until the end of January. One carriageway of Station Road will also close between August and October and there will be lane closures on Oakley Road around the St Mark’s Road junction. Work will continue until Spring 2025.

The cycle route will link Elizabeth Street, Oakley Road and the station quarter

There will be diversions in place throughout the project.

North Northamptonshire Council, which is managing the project, says the new route will look to improve the public realm and provide an attractive and safe pedestrian and cycle connections.

Covering a route along Elizabeth Street, Oakley Road and Station Road, it will provide;

Improved connectivity with new pedestrian crossing and upgrades to some existing crossings.

Improved public areas

Provision of segregated cycleway and footway facilities where possible

Closure of the existing Oakley Road underpass

Resurfacing works to footways and carriageways

Highway drainage and street lighting improvements

The initial decision to use millions from the Corby Towns Fund to fund the mile-long route between the town centre and the station was taken by the non-elected body Corby town deal board. After a public outcry, the project was subject to a public engagement exercise and changes were made – including moving the route across Oakley Road where there was an existing flatter and more suitable lane.

The cycle lane was due to be funded by £8.59m from the Towns Fund pot and an extra £3.5m from the Levelling Up fund. But the Levelling Up bid failed. As such, the final projected cost of the cycle lane is £8.59m. Cash will be saved as a result of the route being moved across Oakley Road.

The remainder of the £20m Towns Fund pot was spent on the £9m sixth form college as well as a community building that was initially supposed to be constructed on green space near the Saxon Crown, but now looks set to go into Grosvenor House.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “This has been a real listening project - we have undertaken two public engagement or consultation periods, taken on board feedback and tweaked the design to ensure it is the most fit for purpose it can be.

“In the short term, there may be some localised disruption, which we will do all we can to minimise, but I would ask that residents look at the long-term benefits.”