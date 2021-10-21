Corby warehouse complex sold in £21m deal

A warehouse complex on Corby' s Willowbrook Industrial Estate has been sold to a global investment and asset management company for £21m.

The site in Darwin Road is made up of five modern units of 263,586 sq ft that are predominantly let to Rhenus Logistics, a contract logistics company specialising in providing supply-chain warehousing and transport services throughout the UK, Republic of Ireland and continental Europe.

Other tenants on the site include Truckeast Ltd, which is a main Scania dealership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site at 2A Darwin Road, Corby

Acting on behalf of Longmead Capital, commercial property agent Prop-Search sold the investment for £21m.

Prop-Search’s director, Richard Baker, said: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of this substantial investment.

"Rhenus Logistics occupies approximately 95 per cent of the site and has proved to be a robust tenant for a significant number of years.

"Its long-term position and the potential for significant rental growth was very attractive to the purchasers, which was reflected in the price achieved.”

The site is part of the 'Golden Triangle of Logistics'

The buyer of the site has not been revealed.