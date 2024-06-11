Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby vicar is attempting to qualify for The Open Championship while raising money for a community gym.

Reverend Joe Griffiths, curate at St John’s Church Corby, St James’ Church, Gretton and the Chapel Gym Corby, is attempting to qualify for The Open and hoping to raise £5,000 for the gym.

The Chapel Gym Corby is a registered charity with a vision to see lives changed, for the better, in Corby.

The gym is launching ‘The Youth Outreach Project’ which will work with 20 young people at risk of permanent exclusion from school, providing them with free, supervised gym sessions.

Reverend Joe Griffiths

The project aims to make a difference to the lives of the young people, their families and their schools. The Chapel Gym needs to raise £45,000 to make it happen.

Every year, amateurs are eligible to enter regional qualifying for the Open Championship.

Regional qualifying is staged at 14 venues across the UK. Of the 120 players at each venue, five qualify for final qualifying. Final qualifying consists of two rounds of golf, at four different venues. From each venue, three players qualify.

Rev Joe said: “It’s a tough journey to get into The Open - there are very limited numbers, and the quality of golf is very high. It would take a miracle for me to qualify but God is in the business of miracles, so I believe it is possible.

“The Chapel Gym’s Youth Outreach Project is a fantastic project, and it will make a huge difference in the lives of many young people in Corby.”

Regional qualifying takes place later this month.