Corby teens can get their Covid jab TODAY but rest of North Northants will have to wait

The first drop-in vaccine clinics for Corby 16 and 17-year-olds to get a Covid-19 jab are open from TODAY (Thursday, August 12).

Three county sites at Mr Pickford's in Corby and in Northampton and Towcester will be offering no-appointment jabs but 16-and 17-year-olds in the rest of the county will have to wait until next week - or travel.

Plans are being put in place for other sites around the county including pharmacy-led sites, which will offer drop-in sessions, and general practice-led sites, that will be contacting patients aged 16 and 17 with invitations to book appointments.

Vaccination Centre

Anna Dorothy, deputy director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “Drop-in vaccination sessions are continuing to prove popular with people who want the convenience of finding a vaccine site near them without having to spend time booking an appointment — and we’re delighted to now be opening up our first drop-in sessions for 16 and 17-year-olds across the county.

“We’d also like to remind everyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet had their first dose – as well as those who are due a second dose at least eight weeks after their first – that they can also pop along to a drop-in session to get their jabs.

“We are working hard to ensure that more vaccination sites around the county will be ready to offer the vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds very soon, so anyone in these age groups who can’t make it to a drop-in session won’t have to wait long before the NHS contacts them to book an appointment.”

Anyone aged 18 and over can still book appointments at existing local vaccination sites, either online, by calling 119 or contacting their GP.

Here's where and when you can get your jab

■ Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Moulton Park — Monday-Sunday 8am-6.30pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Mr Pickford’s, Spencer Court, Corby — Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am to 7pm; Monday and Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Kings Heath Health Centre, Northampton — Saturday 9am-3pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 19 June

■ Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Northampton — Thursday and Sunday 8am-8pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Northampton & District Indoor Bowling Association, Kingsthorpe — Thursday and Friday 8am-1pm and 2pm-7pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Whitefields Surgery, Camp Hill — Saturday 9am-12.30pm and 2.30pm-6pm, Sunday, 9am-1pm; first doses for ages 18+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Greens Norton Community Centre — Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4pm, Saturday 9am- 12pm, Sunday 9am-2pm; first doses for ages 16+, second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago