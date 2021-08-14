Corby 'no fishing' ban to remain as anglers barred from lake stocked by steelworkers

Anglers in Corby have been told to stay away from two lakes on land to which they previously enjoyed open access for fishing.

Developers had submitted plans for a large housing estate on land at Pen Green that includes the balancing lakes close to the East Lloyds estate.

Homes England - a government quango - now own the land that used to be a quarry with housing developer Countryside Properties hoping to build 272 homes. The ponds are stocked with perch and carp but puzzled anglers were horrified to see a No Fishing sign banning them from the ponds.A spokesperson for Countryside, said: “Countryside is aware that Homes England has erected a no fishing sign at the site. Homes England has confirmed the sign has been erected to clarify that there is no permission in place to allow fishing and, more generally, to help discourage activities that may put the public at risk.

The balancing lake

“Countryside is keen to allow access to the pond should planning permission be granted, and the appropriate on-going management of the site will need to be agreed with the local planning authority.

"The detailed stewardship of the site will be agreed as part of the application process, and Countryside has instructed the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents to assess the application sites. The findings will help frame discussions for the future safe management of the site.

“The No Fishing sign is necessary given the health and safety risks which accompany bodies of water, but we do not envisage this being a permanent fixed situation.”

The land off Pen Green Lane includes the lakes close to the East Lloyds estate and the area is popular with people who fish and dog walkers.

No fishing

In response to the statement by Countryside, Corby angling campaigner Ian Longdin, who has fished in the lakes for nearly 25 years, said: "I've never heard of accidents. People don't swim there. It wasn't worried about before but now they want to build houses it's different.

"It was us that put up the no littering signs. It might have been 'brownbelt' once but they left it and it's greenbelt now - we're going to fight this."

The planned housing development