Corby community 'up in arms' as no fishing signs put up next to popular lake

The balancing lakes form part of the new planned development

Angry anglers in Corby have organised a meeting to discuss the recent introduction of a 'no fishing' sign next to lakes on a proposed housing development.

Developers had submitted plans for a large estate of 272 homes on land at Pen Green that includes the 'balancing lakes' close to the East Lloyds estate.

The fields are regularly used by existing residents for dog walking and recreation, and parts of them have previously flooded after the balancing lakes overflowed.

No Fishing

Last week anglers, who flock to the area to fish for perch and carp, were puzzled to see the sign telling them they could no longer use the lakes.

Cllr Mark Pengelly has written to developer Countryside Properties to clarify the situation.

He said: "Not only do the developers want to build housing and use the estate area for entry to the development but the fishing enjoyed by generations is gone.

"The lakes have been used by the locals for over 40 years to my knowledge for fishing - the community is up in arms.

Ian Longdin with one of his catches

"I would like to know who put up these new signs and why. I have asked for a representative to come and explain the housing plans to the locals and explain why there is now no fishing allowed on the park."

The developer has formally applied to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to build the houses on fields bound by the railway line, the Earlstrees Industrial Estate and the East Lloyds estate.

The applicant states in documents submitted to NNC that the site was not selected as suitable for housing in the local plan because it was 'incorrectly identified as greenfield' and because parts of it were in a flood zone.

In order to mitigate flooding on the site, the applicant proposes to build the finished floor level of some of the homes higher than neighbouring properties. They also plan to implement surface and foul water drainage strategies.

Angler Ian Longdin, 28, first fished in the lakes when he was three-years-old and has expressed his fury at the ban.

He said: "I am angry. The steelworkers stocked both lakes. I have been fishing there my whole life. I am down there all the time, I fish for pleasure.

"It's like a land grab and we're going to fight it. This is the last place in Corby that you can fish for free.

"It's a place that’s known to hold rare species of newts, deer and other animals."