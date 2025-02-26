Corby’s Lakelands Hospice has been awarded £9,251 for 'upgrades and refurbishments' from a £25m pot of government cash.

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the Department of Health and Social Care, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

Lakelands Hospice, based in Butland Road, Corby is the only Northamptonshire facility to benefit from the money in the first wave.

Since opening in 2001, Lakelands Hospice has helped more than 3,000 families in the North Northamptonshire, South Leicestershire and Rutland areas.

They help people living with life limiting illnesses such as cancer, COPD, heart failure, Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

So far the hospice does not receive any NHS or government funding and is entirely funded by charitable donations and support from the local community.

Lakelands Hospice is to receive £9,251, with Leicester-based LOROS (Leicestershire & Rutland Hospice) being given a £302,751 boost.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, based in Loughborough, that serves the Northamptonshire area, will receive £145,128.

More than 170 hospices across the country will receive the funding announced by the Department of Health and Social Care, HM Treasury and Stephen Kinnock MP today (February 26).

The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said: “The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today’s news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members.

“Several years of rapidly rising costs have curtailed the extent to which hospices have been able to invest in their infrastructure for the longer term. This additional support will enable them to do so - and relieve the immediate pressures on hospice finances.

“The hospice sector is ready to support the government’s ambition to shift more care into the community. This couldn’t be more important for people approaching the end of life, when it’s vital to have the right care, in the right place.

“The greater stability provided by the government’s funding injection this year and next gives us a golden opportunity to now reform the palliative and end of life care system, so it’s fit for the future.”