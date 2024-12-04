Staff and patients at Lakelands day care hospice have welcomed a donation of £44,583 to fund renovations at the Butland Road complex.

The funding for a replacement kitchen, as well as a counselling room, was provided by local Freemasons – members of the Master Mark Masons.

Gifted by the Mark Benevolent Fund the grant has been used to remodel a bathroom area to extend the kitchen and also provide a private room for counsellors.

Cutting the ribbon at the official launch was David Sowerby, the grand master of the Provincial Grand Mark Lodge of Northampton, Huntingdon and Bedford.

Jeff Chambers (provincial charity steward, Provincial Grand Mark Lodge of Northampton, Huntingdon and Bedford) said: “It’s a privilege to be able to support such a worthy cause. We’ve supported Lakelands for many years but not with a capital project before.

“This is Freemasonry at work helping in the local community.”

Funding was secured after Sue Hall, Lakelands trust and grants officer, attended a presentation event at Mark Masons' Hall in London.

It has taken two years from the initial meeting to the opening event, to complete the project.

Sue said: “Everyone at Lakelands would like to say a huge thank you to all involved that helped us achieve this huge success. With your support we can continue to support those in Corby and surrounding areas that are living with life limiting illnesses."

The kitchen had been installed when the hospice was originally constructed and needed upgrading to be compliant with modern hygiene and safety standards.

Ian Price, a trustee of Lakelands, said: “We are hugely pleased with the support of the Master Mark Masons. It’s made a transformational change.”

The renovated space will be used to provide daily home-cooked meals for patients.

Head of Fundraising for Lakelands Jenny Standen added: “Manor Interiors have made an incredible job of the new working spaces. Our cook Beth is thrilled with the new kitchen area and so are all our staff and visitors and most importantly our patients. Daily home-cooked meals are now prepared much easier and in a compliant area."

At the official opening ceremony on Monday (December 2) Master Mark Masons were invited to take part in the monthly coffee morning event – Brew and Bites.

Masons who attended were Darren Coleman (charities manager, Mark Benevolent Fund), David Sowerby (provincial grand master, Provincial Grand Mark Lodge of Northampton, Huntingdon and Bedford), David Snape (deputy provincial grand master Provincial Grand Mark Lodge of Northampton, Huntingdon and Bedford), Geoff Duff (charity steward), Rockingham Lodge of Mark Master Masons, Corby, Jeff Chambers (provincial charity steward, Provincial Grand Mark Lodge of Northampton, Huntingdon and Bedford), Richard King (charity steward, Forest Lodge of Royal Ark Mariner, Corby).

Lakelands Hospice is not supported by the NHS and does not receive any government funding.

For more information about Lakelands Hospice and their fundraising events please go to https://www.lakelandshospice.org.uk/.