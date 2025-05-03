Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iron Pit Woods Adventure based at The Holiday Inn Hotel Corby Kettering already boasts an outdoor adventure golf, an axe-throwing activity and aerial assault course and zip wire.

Now the hotel has expanded further into its woodland with a nine-hole Disc Golf and Footgolf course set out under the trees.

The soon-to-be-finished tees, baskets and ‘goals’ will see players use the same course to play a round using either a flying disc or football.

Woodland manager Jamie Jackson said: “I’m extremely excited and it’s going to be fun. It’s a first for Corby and it’s an upcoming activity that we want to shout about.

"It’s fantastic for kids, families, corporate, adults – anyone can come along. Footballers can play and use the ball or they can try their hand at the disc as well.”

Equipment supplied by Disc Golf UK has been installed in the woods owned by the hotel.

The cost has been set at £6.50 per activity with a combi deal available for £10. Games are expected to take up to an hour depending on skill.

Players can either hire Disc Golf discs and footballs or bring their own.

It’s the latest expansion of the leisure offer at the hotel with an extension and revamp of their indoor gym and swimming pool taking place over the next six weeks.

They hope to increase their gym membership from 1,000 to 1,500 spending £250,000 on new state-of-the-art equipment.

Business is booming for the hotel running at full capacity during the week and busy at weekends with guests including those from local venue partners such as Deene Park.

Over the Easter half-term the Iron Pit Woods had its best bookings.

The hotel’s sales manager Janette Weedall added: “In July we’ll mark two years of Iron Pit Woods. It’s been phenomenal and it’s very exciting.”