On a gorgeous, sunny winter afternoon we had a few hours to kill in Corby, and we were looking for something to keep our sport-mad boys occupied.

Iron Pit Woods adventure golf course opened in summer 2023 on a piece of former quarry land behind the Holiday Inn.

The 18-hole course is open year-round and we went along with two of our children aged eight and ten on a Saturday afternoon.

January is always a lean month, and we paid just £16 for four of us with a special two-for-one offer, which we thought was fantastic value. Special offers are available at the checkout when you book online.

We tried the adventure golf at Iron Pit Woods, Corby. Image: NW

Parking is free in the hotel car park.

The course is under a canopy of trees so pretty sheltered from the weather, although you probably wouldn’t want to go in torrential rain.

Time and care has been taken to provide a cute course that is dotted with wooden sculptures and plenty of fun water hazards.

Even though it had been raining the day before, there were no issues with puddles and the course wasn’t slippery, so it would be suitable for those who are maybe not so steady on their feet as my kids.

Iron Pit Woods. Image: NW

There are a few surprises including a bridge that needs teamwork to take you across a little stream.

It’s not a hugely tricky course so anyone aged from about four up could easily have a go. It took us about an hour to get around.

It was fairly quiet when we went. We hadn’t booked and got straight on to the course without any hold-ups.

Mum won, which resulted in some heavy scrutiny of the score sheet from dad..

If you’re feeling more adventurous then there’s also axe-throwing and a little high-ropes course that primary-school aged kids would love.

The staff were incredibly friendly and helpful and were happy for us to stay in the hotel for a drink afterwards and to catch up on the football scores on the TVs in the reception area.

Overall we thought Iron Pit Woods was fantastic value and we’ll definitely be back for more.