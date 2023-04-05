Corby hotel's golf course, aerial high ropes assault course and zip wire to open this summer

Visitors and guests of a Corby hotel will soon have an 18-hole adventure golf course and aerial high ropes assault course and zip wire to keep them entertained as work has started on the project.

The 110-bedroom Holiday Inn Corby / Kettering A43 located in Geddington Road, Corby will expand into the nearby Iron Pit Woods and is due to open by early July.

Specialist contractors Greenspan Projects will transform the Tree Protection Order woodland removing 37 trees, 13 of which have been identified as ‘unsuitable for retention’ with the remaining 24 categorised as ‘low quality’.

The Holiday Inn Corby/Kettering A43 will get a golf course and high ropes adventure area

Jamie Jackson, woodland manager for Holiday Inn Corby/Kettering A43, said: “The 18-hole adventure golf course course will be located around the grounds of the venue and open to the public. Hosting events such as birthday parties and corporate events.

“The course will become the first in Corby emphasising the hotel’s commitment to keep and enhance the nature surrounding the whole development.

"The facility will form part of the 110-bedroom IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) hotel, with five luxury spa treatment rooms, fully equipped gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and six spacious meeting rooms.”

Construction is due to be completed within the grounds of the venue with a planned open date of early July.

The proposed golf course

Holiday Inn Corby / Kettering already boasts a fully-equipped gym, fitness classes, a beauty spa and indoor swimming pool. It is hoped that the new outdoor facilities will be used for corporate team-building events.

Mr Jackson added: “This will be a fantastic addition to the town and we are very proud to share this exciting news for Corby.”