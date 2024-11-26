Husband Pankaj Lamba, the chief suspect in the murder of Harshita Brella in Corby, had previously been arrested by Northants Police, the police IOPC watchdog has confirmed.

It is believed Harshita, 24, was murdered in the town on Sunday, November 10, and her body then transported in the boot of a Corsa to Ilford in London.

This paper revealed Northamptonshire Police actively sought and obtained a Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN) and a Domestic Violence Protection Order to protect Harshita from further harm from her husband.

The DVPN and DVPO were authorised at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 5 which remained in place for 28 days while the investigations continued against the alleged perpetrator.

It has now been confirmed Lamba was arrested by Northants Police on September 3 and was released with bail conditions.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “After assessment of a referral from Northamptonshire Police we have decided to investigate police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found on November 14.

“We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella’s report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year. We understand Mr Lamba was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on 3 September and was released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice imposed on him. We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

“Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Brella’s family and all those affected by her death. We will be contacting Ms Brella’s family to explain our role and express our sincere condolences.”

An international manhunt has been launched for Lamba who it is believed strangled Harshita and fled the country.

CCTV images released by Northants Police showed Harshita and Lamba at Corby Boating Lake on Sunday, November 10.

Northants Police say Harshita was classed as a ‘high risk’ victim and was visited several times by officers.

In a previous statement, Assistant Chief Constable Emma James said: “Following Harshita’s death, Northamptonshire Police reviewed the force’s handling of an investigation which was launched following a domestic abuse allegation by Harshita Brella on August 29. The investigation was owned by a specialist detective from within the Domestic Abuse Investigation Team.

“Harshita was identified as being at high risk of domestic abuse and was immediately assigned an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA). A referral was also made to the MARAC (Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference), sharing information with partners and collectively formulating a safety plan. Harshita was placed in a refuge and visited and contacted by officers on a number of occasions throughout the investigation.

“The alleged perpetrator was identified, quickly arrested and bailed with conditions.

“Northamptonshire Police actively sought and obtained a Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN) and a Domestic Violence Protection Order was authorised at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 5 which remained in place for 28 days whilst the investigations continued against the alleged perpetrator.

“This case has been referred for a Domestic Homicide Review which will seek to identify any learning.”