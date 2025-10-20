Corby Co-op raided and ATM stolen - police 'keeping an open mind' to possible link to raid in Raunds
The Co-op in Farm Road, Wellingborough was raided on August 30, and earlier this month the Spar store in Raunds’ High Street was targeted by an attack. Police are open to the possibility of them being linked.
Witnesses to the Corby raid are currently being sought.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to the Co-op in Occupation Road, Corby, in the early hours of this morning (October 20) following reports of a ram raid.
"At the present time, we are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to the one which happened in Raunds.”
Police say the suspects, who currently remain unknown, appeared to have used an angle grinder to cut open the shop shutter to steal the ATM after gaining access.
An investigation into the incident has been launched by police and those with information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage are asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 25000615206.